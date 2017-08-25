Corpus Christi evacuees flood San Antonio before Hurricane Harvey hits

SAN ANTONIO - Floods of people from Corpus Christi came to San Antonio on the run from Hurricane Harvey. Many of them brought only their families and pets along.



"It sucks to leave your whole life behind, we don't know what's going to happen," Jorge Saucedo, an evacuee from Corpus Christi, said.



Like others, Saucedo and his family packed as much as they could in their truck to head north. Many families said as they left Corpus, they saw hospitals and jails on the coast also evacuating.



"Rockport jail is being evacuated they're taking inmates to other facilities," Lisa Mosley, an evacuee said.



It's an all too familiar sight for Frank Leal, who experienced Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.



"I saw people hanging on trees and it's not fun," Leal said. "It hasn't hit yet but I'm not taking the chance. I'm headed out to west Texas where it's dry and I know I'm safe."

