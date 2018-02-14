Converse man accused of shooting his father in his bed

CONVERSE - Converse police say a 24-year-old man shot his father while the father was lying in bed early Wednesday morning.

Police say Dominique Jermal Huggins went into his father’s bedroom around 5:45 a.m. at their home on Madison Creek in Converse. Police say Huggins fired four shots at his father while the older man was in bed.

Police say his father later arrived at SAMC with a minor gunshot wound to the head. Officials at SAMC say they contacted the police when they realized the shooting had not been reported to authorities.

Huggins was still at the house when officers arrived to investigate. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



© 2018 KENS-TV