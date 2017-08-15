Joaquin Castro hopes Trump 'finds it in his heart' to keep DACA

AUSTIN - The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has helped hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth apply for driver's licenses, get social security numbers, and even attend universities.

Now the program is in jeopardy.

“If the program ends, we would go back to the shadows.. thinking that we could be deported, and lose everything we've been fighting for over the years,” Seven Flores said.

Flores, calls himself a Texan through and through. He's lived here since he was 9-years-old. He went to high school and attended college in the U.S.

Flores is now on his way to becoming a teacher.

He said he owes all of his accomplishments to the security of DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

In Austin, the fight to defend the program led activists to Attorney General Ken Paxton's office Tuesday.

After a five-year run, Paxton has threatened to sue the Trump administration if the president does not end the Obama-era program by September.

In San Antonio, congressman Joaquin Castro met with DACA recipients, including Flores, over dinner, during the "Dreamer Dinners" campaign. Castro says he is fighting hard for DACA to stay.

“If the program is done away with, some of the brightest young people in the U.S could be separated from their families, and their lives would be turned upside down,” Castro said.

“I hope the president will see it in his heart and mind to preserve this program as he has since he's come into office,” Castro said.

DACA faces a deadline of September 5.

© 2017 KENS-TV