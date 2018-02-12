Congressman Beto O'Rourke holds series of town halls, visits S.A.



SAN ANTONIO -- Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso - who wants to unseat Ted Cruz - made a stop in San Antonio to meet voters.

He's made it a priority to visit nearly every county in the state. Today, he visited San Marcos, Boerne and San Antonio.

"I think it's great. I think that's what every politician should do. Just try to meet as many people as possible and talk face-to-face with many people as he can. Especially under served communities," voter Jeremy Sifuentes said.

O'Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan who was born and raised in El Paso. He's serving his third term as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 16th congressional district. He's also serving on the House Committees for Armed Services and Veterans Affairs.

At the town hall meeting at VFW Post 9186, O'Rourke received a standing ovation from San Antonians. He stressed the need for improvements in veterans services, education and health care. O'Rourke said he's working with Republicans to address issues and bring about real change.

O'Rourke also emphasized the need for a congressman who can work with both Democrats and Republicans against President Donald Trump to make changes on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, who serves the state's 20th congressional district, was at the meeting and introduced O'Rourke to the stage.

"Texans are hungry for a new senator. Somebody who represents the voice of all Texans. Somebody who's going to create more jobs, make sure people have access to health care, that their kids are going to good schools," said Castro.

The Texas Tribune reports that O'Rourke raised more than Cruz in the last quarter of 2017. He raised $2.4 million compared to Cruz's camp which had $1.9 million.

"Folks are taking this election more seriously than they're taking any other election before and that's what powering this campaign. We don't take any PAC money, no corporations, no special interest. The people of Texas are behind us," said O'Rourke.

Many Texans will likely recognize O'Rourke after a bi-partisan adventure last year. A major winter storm delayed flights and he decided to rent a car with Republican congressman Will Hurd. They drove to Washington together and broadcasted the trip live on social media.

