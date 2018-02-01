Two arrested after north-side shooting overnight

SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects have been arrested after a man was shot in an apartment complex on the city's north side.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Henderson Pass near Loop 1604 and Highway 281 around 10:30 pm Wednesday.

The victim was confronting a group of men he believed were attempting to break into his vehicle, according to police.

After confronting the men, police said more than one of them began shooting at the victim. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was last reported in critical condition.

The alleged shooters fled the scene. But police were able to arrest 19-year-old Gerardo Santillan and 18-year-old Ares Aponte-Rodriguez.

Both were booked on one charge of aggravated robbery with a $75,000 bond.

