Committee sets new safety standard for athletic helmets

Friday night lights are a staple in Texas. The games are a weekly tradition during football season where communities come together to root on their team.

A national committee is gathering in San Antonio. The outcome of their meeting is to improve the safety of the game.

The magic of football can be felt in the air as teams take the field. The energy escalates, leading to a crescendo in the end zone with a touchdown or perhaps a gasp as a player goes down.

Athlete safety is important to parents, coaches and Mike Oliver. He is the Executive Director of NOCSAE. The acronym is short for the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. Nearly every piece of sporting equipment your child wears likely bears their logo. The privilege earned if a manufacturer meets the non-profit’s standards for safety.

“We’ve done everything we think can be done when your son or daughter puts on a helmet to play a sport,” said Oliver. “If [the helmet has] been cared for and kept up, will provide the highest level of protection that it can provide.”

When NOCSAE started in the 60's, the focus was to save lives. Oliver says about 20 children a year were dying from sports injuries. That number today is nearly zero. New NOCSAE standards are aimed to prevent chest injuries and concussions from rotational forces.

When a player takes an awkward hit, the brain could rotate in the skull or shift in several directions instead of a front-to-back brain jiggle caused by a “square-on” hit. The forward movement of the brain tends to be classified as a linear concussion. Oliver says preventing rotational force concussions had not been addressed in the past.

San Antonio coaches are weighing in on the new helmet requirements.

Blaine Pederson is the head football coach at Madison high school. He is happy to see NOCSAE looking for new ways to protect his players.

“If they can improve on that and make football a safer sport, I’m all for increasing those standards,” said Pederson.

The helmet requirement will go into effect in November.

“Having the best equipment possible with the highest safety standards out there is certainly beneficial to my job,” said Jason York, an athletic trainer at Madison High School. “Anything I can do to reduce injuries in my kids for their safety, for the safety of their families is of utmost importance to me.”

The NOCSAE meeting takes place Friday morning from 8:30 to noon. Committee members welcome manufacturers, coaches and the general public for input. The meeting is being held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.

