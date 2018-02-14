Comal Co. officials warn about anvil-dropping coyotes

Photo courtesy of Comal County (Photo: Dean, Kristin)

COMAL COUNTY - Comal County officials used references to Wile E. Coyote to raise awareness of the very real presence of coyotes in parts of the county.

In a Facebook post, the Comal County Sheriff's office says there have been several coyote sightings recently. Coyotes were spotted near Canyon Lake Dam and along Potters Creek Road.

The post says they are nocturnal but it is not unusual to see them in the early morning. The Sheriff's Office says they are native to the area and simply seeing a coyote is not a reason to call authorities.

However, they post goes on to list some disturbing behaviors of coyotes to look out for:

Coyote carrying a box marked "ACME"

Coyote dropping an anvil from a hot air balloon

Coyote posting signs such as "detour" or "free bird seed"

Coyote in possession of a giant magnet

Coyote in possession of a catapult

Coyote detonating explosive/TNT

Coyote launching self with giant crossbow

See the full Facebook post below:

