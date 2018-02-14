Closing in on the final days of the Uresti trial

A consultant is the latest person to take the stand in the federal fraud trial for State Senator Carlos Uresti.

We’re getting one day closer to closing arguments, but attorneys for former Four Winds consultant Gary Cain have a few witnesses left.

Cain finished testifying this morning. He mentioned how the company was not doing well, all while former CEO Stan Bates purchased more sand for the oil business, instead of paying investors. During the cross-examination, the government pointed out when the market started collapsing, Four Winds failed to report it to investors.

Cain, who was the company's consultant, said when he became suspicious of Bates's spending, he started tracking all the funds. When the government asked him if he knew about Bates's lavish spending, Cain said he was being told he was charging that to another account. He said he told Bates that he would end up in jail, and the fact that he was misallocating funds to expenses that are not corporate was not going to end well for him.

After lunch, the defense called on its first witness, a financial expert and ex-IRS agent. He testified that Cain did not have access to the audit logs and quick books. Those records showed who deposited and withdrew from the company account, and the majority of the activity was from former comptroller Laura Jacobs, who has already pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The government finished cross examining the ex-IRS agent today. Closing arguments were expected to begin this week, but the defense still has a few more witnesses left.

© 2018 KENS-TV