Civilian car chase leads to driveway shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say the man who was shot after being chased in his car driving home, has now died.

The victim has only been identified as a Hispanic male. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 12:31 am Thursday.

His death was the result of the second of two shootings that happened overnight in San Antonio, but police say they are not connected.

The victim was reportedly chased by the suspect to his home in the 1600 block of Mardell Street.

After getting out of his vehicle, police said a fight erupted and the victim was shot in the chest. Somehow the bullet exited his body through his head.

He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No word on if any arrests were made.

