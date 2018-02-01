City sweeps away homeless camp

City workers swooped in Thursday and made a clean sweep, wiping out a homeless camp where a man was shot to death Friday.

While the camp is gone, the mystery of who killed 29-year-old Jesus Ramos remains.

The only things that remain in the encampment are a few handmade memorials for Ramos, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

His murder happened just hours after the biggest outreach effort of the year - the Point in Time count of people who are homeless. People on the street who knew Ramos used the word "humble" to describe the man.

At the Catholic Worker House nearby, they said Ramos was a guest who asked for help just a few days before he died. Edward Gonzales, of the city's Human Services division said Monday that they offered to help those living in the camp.

They offered free rides to Haven for Hope and other services. Gonzales said the nobody accepted the offer for help. Gonzales said it is common during monthly sweeps for people to refuse their offers, preferring to stay and deal with the danger of life on the street.

Gonzales said during outreach activities, they use a coordinated approach, with resources from the San Antonio Police Department, Transportation and Capital Improvement and Human Services. “We offer them a bed at Haven for Hope. We ask them what else they need. Obviously we’re not always successful, but we do try to get them in programs,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said when homeless camps spring up in public rights of way and storm drains, they have a public safety obligation to keep those areas free of debris.

“We do outreach first. We give them options. Then we clean the debris but we don't take their personal property like identification,” Gonzales said. He added that warnings and cleanup activities never happen on the same day, giving people time to respond.

The Ramos murder happened less than 50 yards away from one of the city's busiest fire stations, yet apparently nobody saw or heard anything. Police are actively looking for clues. If you have any information, Crime Stoppers' phone number is 210-224-STOP.

© 2018 KENS-TV