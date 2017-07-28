City opens cooling stations for record-breaking heat

Thermometer on summer day showing near 45 degrees (Photo: CherriesJD, Cherries)

SAN ANTONIO - The city will be doing its part to help San Antonians cool down this weekend.

The following cooling stations will open at these locations across the city:

Frank Garrett Community Center, 1226 N.W. 18 th Street

Street Claude W. Black Community Center, 2915 E. Commerce Street

Bob Ross Senior Center, 2219 Babcock Road

Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

The two senior centers will be open to all seniors.

The two community centers will be open to seniors, people with disabilities, and families.

The cooling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spokesmen at Haven for Hope said they will also be helping the area's homeless stay out of the heat.

