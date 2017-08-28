City Council sets date to vote on Confederate statue in Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council will take a vote Thursday on a proposal that would relocate the Confederate statue in Travis Park.

The proposal was originally introduced by District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño and District 2 Councilman William ‘Cruz’ Shaw in July. The proposal has been pending consideration by the Governance Committee. As mayor and chairman of that panel, Mayor Ron Nirenberg has the discretion to move any item directly to the full council.

“We have received extensive input from citizens who support and oppose relocating moving the statue,” Nirenberg said in a press release. “Hundreds of San Antonio residents have voiced their views directly to the council in ‘citizens to be heard’ portions of our meetings and through phone calls and emails.”

Mayor Nirenberg said there will be a chance for San Antonio residents to speak before the vote.

“I want to remind San Antonians that we welcome their comments and all residents should feel comfortable expressing their opinions openly without fear of intimidation as this discussion continues,” the mayor said.

