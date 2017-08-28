BCSO: Cibolo teen reported missing

CIBOLO - A Cibolo teen went missing early Saturday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Aubree Carrasco was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday at her home on Schaefer Road in Cibolo.

Carrasco was wearing stone-washed pants with a grey, pink, and blue sweater.

She is 5’5’’ and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Carrasco’s whereabouts contact the BCSO Tip Line at 210-335-8477 or the Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6078

