SAN ANTONIO- Hundreds of millions of people tuned in to the Super Bowl, but before the big game kicked off, Northrock Church used the event as a unique way to bring in new members.

The live music, the bold praise and the casual, comfortable atmosphere can be found there every Sunday. It's part of Northrock's way of drawing new members from all walks of life, from students to families to young professionals.

"We're always looking for great opportunities to invite people," Pastor Jonathan Moore of Northrock Church said.

Whether people were rooting for the Patriots or the Eagles, they got the chance to hear from players on both teams about their faith journey.

"We typically only see the highlight reel," Pastor Moore said. "It's great to see behind-the-scenes and see how their faith is propelling them to do what they're doing."

Church members said using Super Bowl 52 as a part of Sunday's service was a chance to redefine lives, which, to them, was the greatest win of all.

