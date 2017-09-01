Driver charged in Uvalde County bus crash deaths posts bond, is out of jail

Jack Young, the 20-year-old facing charges of killing 13 people in a church bus crash accident in Uvalde County, has posted bond and is out of jail according to the Uvalde County District Attorney's Office.

A report from the Texas Department of Transportation said that Young reportedly admitted to being on medication and was texting before the accident.

DPS Investigators said that they found medications in the front seat along with partially smoked marijuana cigarettes.

Those meds and marijuana were found in his truck at the scene.

