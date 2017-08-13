Child nearly drowns at community pool

SAN ANTONIO – As hot as it was on Saturday, a lot of people hit the pool and if you have kids, you know it only takes a few seconds and one of them can be in trouble.

A two-year-old nearly drowned around 10 p.m. Saturday at a community pool on West Rolling Ridge Drive.

The child was revived by someone at the party but was still taken to Children Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the children left the kids pool and jumped in on the adults’ side.

© 2017 KENS-TV