Free breakast at Chick-fil-A in September

Chick-fil-A wants you to “eat mor chikin” for breakfast.

The restaurant is offering free breakfast in the month of September.

To get the free offer, you have download the Chick-fil-A app. Through the app, you can order chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl for free.

As for the fine print: you can only order during breakfast hours and you can only get one free item during the month.

