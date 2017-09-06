Free breakast at Chick-fil-A in September

KENS
KENS5.com Staff , KENS 12:14 PM. CDT September 06, 2017

Chick-fil-A wants you to “eat mor chikin” for breakfast.

The restaurant is offering free breakfast in the month of September.

To get the free offer, you have download the Chick-fil-A app.  Through the app, you can order chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl for free.

As for the fine print: you can only order during breakfast hours and you can only get one free item during the month.

