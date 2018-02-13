Check out this awesome Spurs Valentines box

Valentine's Day is a favorite for many children, who exchange notes and treats at school on February 14.
One Spurs fan is prepared for the big day on Wednesday with this custom-made, Spurs-themed Valentines box.
Madden's grandmother, Judi, sent these photos to KENS 5 on Facebook. If you have something you'd like us to see on social media, use the #kens5eyewitness tag or send it to our Facebook page.
