KENS
Close

Check out this awesome Spurs Valentines box

Cameron Songer, KENS 6:05 PM. CST February 13, 2018

Valentine's Day is a favorite for many children, who exchange notes and treats at school on February 14.

One Spurs fan is prepared for the big day on Wednesday with this custom-made, Spurs-themed Valentines box.

Madden's grandmother, Judi, sent these photos to KENS 5 on Facebook. If you have something you'd like us to see on social media, use the #kens5eyewitness tag or send it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories