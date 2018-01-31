Career fair coming to San Antonio Thursday

Job fair (PHOTO: ThinkStock) (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

Choice Career Fairs is hosting the first of six 2018 career fairs in San Antonio on Thursday, February 1. It runs from 11 am to 2 pm at the Norris Conference Center in the Park North Shopping Center.

Dozens of companies will have hiring managers at the fair. Interested job seekers can RSVP online to receive their VIP pass and see the list of jobs available. Admission is free.

