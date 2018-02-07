Brisket served all ways at S.A.'s 'Pigpen' restaurant

(Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

SAN ANTONIO - Eating at The Pigpen proves there's no such thing as too much brisket.

The barbecue restaurant, located at 106 Pershing Ave across from the Witte, prepares their brisket for at least 12 hours.

"We've got a special rub we use," said owner Chris Conger, who also owns neighboring BBQ Joint the Smoke Shack.

"We've got brown sugar in it, paprika, chili powder, garlic, onion - you know, all of the staples to making a rub."

Their brisket is served on just about anything, from brisket nachos and burgers to fan-favorite brisket grilled cheese.

"It's a secret item that everyone knows about," Conger says.

"I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel here. It's flavors that you had when you were a kid, We just throw some brisket in the middle."

The Pigpen also makes a brisket bloody mary, just in case you wanted to drink your barbecue as well!

"We've got our own juice base," says Conger. "Lots of different citrus in it, as well as some bold flavors."

Boogie on down to the Pigpen for their Sunday brunch, which features all kinds of classic soul food as well as live music.

"It's definitely my favorite day of the week here," Conger says.

More information can be found at The Pigpen's website.

© 2018 KENS-TV