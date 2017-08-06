Body found in San Marcos River near Texas State

SAN MARCOS - Texas State University Police Department notified students and staff about a body found in the San Marcos river on Sunday.

The body was identified as 57-year-old Hilario Castilleja.

He was found in the river near the bridge at Aquarena Springs Road.

Castilleja was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen 'wading' in the same part of the river where he was found deceased.

The school advised students to avoid the part of the river between the bridge and Spring Lake as the investigation continues.

© 2017 KENS-TV