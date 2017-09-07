Blue Bell's new Pink Camo 'n Cream flavor revealed

Blue Bell introduced Pink Camo 'n Cream Ice Cream Thursday.

BRENHAM - Blue Bell is putting a new twist on a popular favorite.

The company introduced its latest flavor, Pink Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream Thursday.

The “camo” line of flavors began with the original Camo ‘n Cream last year, which was Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese swirled together to make a camouflage pattern.

Blue Bell swapped out the Pistachio Almond flavor with Strawberry to create a pink camouflage look.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell said in a press release sent to KENS 5. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern?

Pink Camo ’n Cream and Camo ’n Cream are both available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

