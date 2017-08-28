Texas blood banks in dire need of donations

San Antonio is experiencing an extreme blood shortage. (Photo: KENS)

San Antonio, TX – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is experiencing a severe blood shortage as hospitals take in evacuees impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The non-profit serves 43 counties and has less than a day’s blood supply on hand, according to Roger Ruiz, the corporate communications specialist with the organization.

Ruiz said, with Houston and blood centers in the coastal bend area closed they need more donors than ever to help supply areas in desperate need of blood.

Over the weekend, the organization has seen an outpour of donations from the community including Norma King.

She had to evacuate her hometown Corpus Christi as the threat of Hurricane Harvey approached.

She said after seeing the severe floods in Houston and the impact of the storm in her hometown she wanted to help.

"We saw the blood bank commercial come on and I told my niece lets go we gotta go," King said.

She said as an o-negative blood carrier, also known as universal blood, she knew she could help save a life.

Like many, King said it’s the least thing she can do to help people in need.

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has extended donor room hours to help supply trauma center and hospitals.

All San Antonio and New Braunfels donor rooms will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Wednesday.

The Victoria room donor room will remain closed.

The organization is planning to have 11 mobile drives on Wednesday, eight on Thursday and seven on Friday.

STBTC will also have blood drives in Boerne, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels and Seguin.

