Blonde Bandit: ACS looking for Shih Tzu stealer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Animal Care Services need the public’s help in finding a woman responsible for stealing at Shih Tzu from their shelter Monday afternoon.

The woman was caught on camera wearing a ‘little black dress’. She reportedly walked right out the door with the 6-year-old male Shih Tzu in broad daylight.

ACS officials said she left with another woman in a white SUV.

The suspect is still on the run and is facing theft charges.

If you have information her whereabouts call 3-1-1 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210- 207-7484.

© 2017 KENS-TV