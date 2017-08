Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is offering free tea refills during Tax-Free Weekend. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Bill Miller Bar-B-Q said customers who bring in a Bill Miller cup can get a free tea refill this weekend.

The offer is good until Sunday, according to a post on the restaurant chain's Facebook page.

"Sit a spell and cool down with us," Bill Miller Bar-B-Q said on Facebook.

