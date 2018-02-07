BCSO seeking help finding missing 29-year-old

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Chiffon Ma-ry Bremby. She’s described as 5’3, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bremby was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and white headband in her hair.

BCSO says that Bremby left her home on Sunday, February 4 around 2:30 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since. They also say that her family is very concern because of her medical issues and that she’s in need of her medication.

The family says that it’s unusual for Bremby to leave without notifying her family.

If you have any information as to Brebmy’s whereabouts, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

