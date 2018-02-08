BCSO deputy stabbed responding to domestic violence call

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County deputy was stabbed multiple times after answering a family disturbance call northeast of San Antonio.

Authorities said around 11:45 pm Wednesday, two men were fighting at a home in the 21000 block of Pearl Harvest, not far from Evans Road.

When deputies arrived, one of the men plunged toward a deputy with a knife stabbing him in the neck and back of the head.

He was rushed to University Hospital where his condition has not been reported.

The suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He faces the charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

© 2018 KENS-TV