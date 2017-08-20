BBQ event raises funds for fallen SAPD officer Miguel Moreno

SAN ANTONIO - It's been nearly two months since the passing of one of our heroes, San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno.

San Antonio hasn't forgotten and continues to rally around the officer's family.

On Sunday, Cooter Brown's Saloon hosted a BBQ plate fundraiser to raise funds for the Moreno family. Plates ran for $10 and at last check, up to 300 were sold.

A live auction also raised money for the family.

“Officer Moreno's family is taken care of,” James Flores said. “I want them to know that they are not left in the dark with all this that is happening, as a community we have come together to support them.”

All proceeds will go directly to officer Moreno’s family.

