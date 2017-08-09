BAMC relocates staff after Legionella bacteria outbreak

Legionella Pneumophila Bacteria, artwork (Photo: royaltystockphoto)

FORT SAM HOUSTON - The Brooke Army Medical Center sent a press release to KENS 5 stating that two of its staff members reported symptoms for Legionella bacteria.

Legionella can cause anything from mild flu to Legionnaires’ disease.

The two staff members reportedly worked in a building adjacent to the hospital. BAMC decided to relocate all staff members who work in that building to a different ‘area’.

The hospital said they are conducting ‘extensive testing’ to find out if they were exposed to the bacteria in that building.

No patients in the hospital have exhibited symptoms related to the bacteria, according to BAMC.

Legionella can’t be spread from person to person. It’s contracted through breathing in a ‘mist or vapor’ in the air containing the bacteria.

© 2017 KENS-TV