Bakery Lorraine opening RIM location

SAN ANTONIO - Bakery Lorraine is opening its RIM location on the city's north-west side next week.

The nationally-recognized pastry shop’s new will open its doors at 8 am on Monday, February 12.

The address is 17503 La Cantera Pkwy #108, San Antonio, TX 78257.

The new location will also feature a new menu. The pastry shop has added brunch options, such as a breakfast parfait and a quiche Lorraine, and will also serve beer and wine.

Bakery Lorraine was established in 2011. Since then, they’ve opened two locations in the Pearl Brewery and the Medical Center. Bakery Lorraine was named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine and CNN’s Eatocracy blog, as well as one of the “13 Destination Bakeries” by Conde Nast Traveler.

