Back-to-School fairs happening around S.A. this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – School is almost back in session which means you need to get those last-minute school supplies!

Good thing there are a lot of back-to-school fairs and events happening around San Antonio on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Annual Back-to-School Health Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

CentroMed Palo Alto Clinic

9011 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy

San Antonio, TX 78224

District 1 Back to School Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edison High School

701 Santa Monica Street

San Antonio, TX 78212

District 5 Back to School Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collins Garden Library

200 N. Park Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78204

District 10 Back to School Community Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toyota Field, Parking Lot 3 (under Thousand Oaks Bridge)

"Be Wise, Immunize" Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Comal County Goodwin Annex

1297 Church Hill Drive

New Braunfels

School Supplies and Food for Kids at 10 a.m.

Dellcrest Church of Christ

1550 S. WW White Road

San Antonio

Hemisfair's 2nd annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., 210-709-4750

Student Free Haircuts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wonderland of the Americas

I-10 and Loop 410 on Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio

