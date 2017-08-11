Back-to-School fairs happening around S.A. this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – School is almost back in session which means you need to get those last-minute school supplies!
Good thing there are a lot of back-to-school fairs and events happening around San Antonio on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Annual Back-to-School Health Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
CentroMed Palo Alto Clinic
9011 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy
San Antonio, TX 78224
District 1 Back to School Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Edison High School
701 Santa Monica Street
San Antonio, TX 78212
District 5 Back to School Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Collins Garden Library
200 N. Park Blvd.
San Antonio, TX 78204
District 10 Back to School Community Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Toyota Field, Parking Lot 3 (under Thousand Oaks Bridge)
"Be Wise, Immunize" Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Comal County Goodwin Annex
1297 Church Hill Drive
New Braunfels
School Supplies and Food for Kids at 10 a.m.
Dellcrest Church of Christ
1550 S. WW White Road
San Antonio
Hemisfair's 2nd annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., 210-709-4750
Student Free Haircuts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wonderland of the Americas
I-10 and Loop 410 on Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio
