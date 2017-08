(Photo: San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo announced that an adorable 2-year-old hippo will be joining their lineup.

The new kid on the block comes from Albuquerque Bio Park environmental museum in New Mexico.

He already weighs 1,170 pounds and is actually the grandson of the hippo Uma, who already lives at the San Antonio Zoo.

He will arrive in the next few weeks.

© 2017 KENS-TV