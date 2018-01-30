Austin's ‘Graffiti Park' to be demolished after vote

(Photo: Konner Barrick, KVUE)

AUSTIN - One of Austin's favorite tourist spots is coming down.

The HOPE Outdoor Gallery in Downtown Austin will soon be demolished after the Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously Monday night, according to Community Impact.

Community Impact reported that the commission voted 8 to 0 without discussion to demolish the concrete walls and slabs covered in artwork by graffiti artists at what is also known in Austin as Graffiti Park.

RELATED:

What's in store for Austin's Graffiti Park? HOPE Outdoor Gallery unveils new look

City documents show when reviewing the demolition, the commission took into account the fact that "they have no architectural, historical, or known archaeological significance."

Before the walls come down, crews will photo-document the site and a full record of the work will be preserved and archived at the Austin History Center.

© 2018 KVUE-TV