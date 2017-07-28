Man shot by SAPD officers identified

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are dealing with their second officer-involved shooting in two days but this time, no police were injured in this incident.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, an SAPD officer attempted to pull over 19-year-old Juan Manuel Rogelio-Gonzalez who police said was driving erratically at W.W. White Road and Interstate 35.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Gonzalez didn't stop and officers didn't chase him in their cars. The police helicopter, however, continued to follow him in the air.

Police had his license plate number which they traced back to the 3300 block of West Woodlawn Drive.

Three officers were waiting when he arrived. Gonzalez pulled up to the house around 1:40 a.m. and police ordered him to get out of the car.

Police said he got out of the car armed with a handgun and immediately opened fire on the officers. The three officers returned gunfire shooting Gonzalez multiple times.

He was taken to University Hospital in for emergency surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said Gonzalez will be booked by proxy for attempted capital murder and evading in a vehicle.

