AT&T donates backpacks full of school supplies to students at CAST Tech High School. (Photo: Jason Eggleston, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - As 150 students were welcomed into the inaugural freshman class of the new CAST Tech High School, AT&T wanted to help them kick off their year.

Students were excited to receive backpacks filled with school supplies donated by AT&T.

