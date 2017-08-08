A program that provides externships aims to get students interested in technical jobs. (Photo: KENS)

The school year is just days away from kicking off in San Antonio with students set to ingest more and more information. However, one program across the city aims to connect that information with real-world applications.

Pressure Systems International is a global leader of automatic tire inflation systems. Their mission is to help keep tires properly inflated as they drive down the highway.

This summer, they've been working with educators across San Antonio to help push students toward careers in math and science.



"When you see that largest strip of rubber on the roadside, it's called a gator. That's due to under-inflation of an 18-wheeler trailer tire," said Michael McIver, vice president of manufacturing for PSI.

PSI is just one of several companies involved in the ATEAMS program, which stands for the Alliance for Technology Education for Applied Math and Sciences, teaching teachers new ways to explain how the rubber meets the road through teacher externships reaching 22,000 students.



"There are 1,600 manufacturers in San Antonio, so there's a good chance your child can do this, get in the door, learn how to assemble, how to build and how to do the laymans work. You can branch into marketing, sales, research and development, and you can even be the CEO," said McIver.



"The whole goal for ATEAMS is to link learners to industry in the Alamo region and doing that in as many ways as possible. It could be through student outreach or teacher outreach," Ravae Shaeffer, who works for the Education Service Center of Texas Region 20, added.



One of the teachers involved this year is Judson Independent School District algebra teacher Russell Baskin.

"There is such a broad spectrum of jobs out there that even I didn't know about before these externships that a lot of the students would be really interested in," he said.



Baskin knows hands-on work at a company like PSI can be a great catalyst to more learning, and also a way to help pay for students' education.

"Some of these businesses will help pay for their college as they go through, so they don't end up with as much student debt," he said.

