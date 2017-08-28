Atascosa Co. man with dementia missing

ATASCOSA COUNTY - A 64-year-old man went missing Sunday out of Atascosa County.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said Ramiro Ortiz suffers from short term memory loss and dementia.

Ortiz was last seen in northern part of Atascosa County in the 600 block of Shalimar Drive in a subdivision off Highway 16 around 12:30 p.m.

He was reportedly walking north on the southbound side of the roadway walking in the direction of Bexar County.

He was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a light-colored baseball cap.

ACSO said the last time Ortiz went missing he was found in the downtown area of San Antonio where he grew up.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Sgt. Robert Newman at 830-769-3535.

