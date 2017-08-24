Arson investigators looking into house fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A house goes up in flames south of downtown and now investigators are calling the fire "suspicious."

The house in the 700 block of Montezuma and Sabinas caught fire around 1 a.m. Thursday. Luckily, no one was hurt.

There is no word on what started the fire but police said they did get a call for a disturbance at that house earlier in the night. Arson investigators are checking out the claim.

© 2017 KENS-TV