Armed robber shoots west-side 'Auto Zone' store manager

Auto Zone store robbery

SAN ANTONIO - An armed robber shot a store manager and tried to shoot another employee Monday night at a west-side Auto Zone.

Police say the gunman came into the store at Marbach and Loop 410 around 10:15 p.m. and started shooting. A bullet hit the manager in the chest.

The second employee was not hit, but the robber took him to the back of the store and forced him to open a safe. Police say the robber then tried to shoot the employee at least twice, but the gun jammed.

The suspect got away with some cash. He has not been arrested.

When police were called, the first officer on the scene gave the store manager CPR. Paramedics arrived later and took him to University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the armed robber, described as a black man with dreadlocks and dark clothing. If you know anything about this crime, please call police.



