Armed men stood around Confederate statue in Travis Park

Eyewitness News Reporter Marvin Hurst shows us more.

Kens5.com Staff and Marvin Hurst , KENS 11:29 AM. CDT August 31, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Armed men stood around the statue of the Confederate soldier in Travis Park defending the memorial on Wednesday night.

The armed gesture prompted the city to close Travis Park and install a fence barrier.

This came on the eve of City Council's vote on whether or not to remove the Confederate monument.

Wednesday evening, individuals on both sides of the argument spoke before city council.

The proposal to remove the statue was originally introduced by District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño and District 2 Councilman William ‘Cruz’ Shaw in July. 

Several protests have manifested since the councilmen's call on the statue's removal. 

City council will meet for a full vote on Thursday at 9 a.m. and citizens can address council then as well.

