Armed men stood around Confederate statue in Travis Park

Confederate Memorial in Travis Park (Photo: Nick Zamora, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Armed men stood around the statue of the Confederate soldier in Travis Park defending the memorial on Wednesday night.

The armed gesture prompted the city to close Travis Park and install a fence barrier.

This came on the eve of City Council's vote on whether or not to remove the Confederate monument.

Wednesday evening, individuals on both sides of the argument spoke before city council.

RELATED | Citizens speak before city council votes on removal of Confederate statue

The proposal to remove the statue was originally introduced by District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño and District 2 Councilman William ‘Cruz’ Shaw in July.

RELATED | S.A. councilmen call on relocation of Confederate monument

Several protests have manifested since the councilmen's call on the statue's removal.

RELATED | Competing groups rally at Travis Park over Confederate monument

City council will meet for a full vote on Thursday at 9 a.m. and citizens can address council then as well.

© 2017 KENS-TV