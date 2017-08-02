Shih Tzu stolen from ACS found, given forever home

This 6-year-old Shih Tzu has been through a lot.

According to Animal Care Services in San Antonio, the dog was brought in last month and the owner was registered all the way in Missouri. After ACS had “no luck reaching the owner,” the dog was put up for adoption, only to be stolen last week before the new owner could pick him up.

Thankfully, the dog has been returned and has finally been placed in a forever home.

ACS says that charges could be pending in the case, which is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department.

