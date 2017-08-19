KENS
San Antonio Zoo experiencing baby boom

The average age of the animals at the San Antonio Zoo has dropped recently thanks to several new additions.

The San Antonio Zoo is experiencing a full-on baby boom!

The zoo has recently welcomed a baby tamandua (a type of anteater), Asian otters, snakes, birds, and more.

There are even flamingo hatchlings and black-necked swans. Zoo employees are working around the clock to take care of the new chicks.

This is all on top of the news that the zoo is getting a new hippo, a 2-year-old boy who already weights 1,170 pounds.

