San Antonio Zoo experiencing baby boom

The San Antonio Zoo is experiencing a full-on baby boom!

The zoo has recently welcomed a baby tamandua (a type of anteater), Asian otters, snakes, birds, and more.

There are even flamingo hatchlings and black-necked swans. Zoo employees are working around the clock to take care of the new chicks.

This is all on top of the news that the zoo is getting a new hippo, a 2-year-old boy who already weights 1,170 pounds.

