S.A. Zoo sends helicopter full of supplies to Houston aquarium

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is lending a hand and helicopter to help get supplies to Downtown Zoo in Houston.

After not being able to get supplies to Downtown Aquarium on Monday, the zoo posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that they successfully delivered the first helicopter load of supplies and equipment to Houston.

The San Antonio Zoo has also been asked to assist the Texas Zoo in Victoria. They posted on Facebook Monday that once the area is safe for teams to enter, staff from San Antonio Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo, Dallas Zoo, Animal World Snake Farm Zoo and SeaWorld will move in to assist that facility.

Not only is the zoo offering their assistance, now through Sept. 1 the zoo is providing free standard zoo admission to those who have been displaced from their homes in select Texas counties.

If you want to help with the zoo’s efforts at Downtown Aquarium and Texas Zoo, you can follow their donation link.

