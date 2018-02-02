Meet the San Antonio dogs competing in this year's Puppy Bowl

Focus, determination, and the will to win. That's what it takes to win on Super Bowl Sunday. The same could be said for the contestants in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Viewers will see two San Antonio pups get in on the action. Idris and Edwin were homeless before being given a fresh start by Alamo Rescue Friends.

Animal groups across San Antonio are jumping on this weekend's excitement. My Pet's Vet Group is having an open house. They're teaming with the San Antonio Humane Society to offer free microchipping as well as puppies looking for a new home.

If all the excitement is giving you puppy fever, experts say to do your research before you adopt.

"Puppies are like new babies. They take a lot of time a lot of attention, and you have to be really careful with them,” Dr. Kayla Wafful explained.

The Humane Society says that you should also look at your home and your schedule to see if they're compatible with raising a new puppy. Look into the dog's breed, personality, and temperament to make sure this decision to adopt is permanent.

