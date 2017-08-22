S.A. man just wants dog back after pickup was stolen with pup inside

SAN ANTONIO - A local man had his truck stolen in broad daylight. But it's not the truck he's worried about, it's his precious cargo that was inside.

"I walked around and started to kind of panic and freak out," Bo Badouh said. "This couldn't be real."

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., Badouh made a quick trip to North Star Mall. Amigo, his 8-year-old red fox lab, stayed in the car.

"He goes about everywhere with me," Badouh explained. "I left my car running, locked the doors, went into the mall for about 30 to 35 minutes. I came out and my truck was missing."

Badouh drove a black GMC crew cab diesel truck. It was parked in the parking lot in front of The Cheesecake Factory facing Loop 410.

"I don't care about the truck," Badouh said. "I really don't care. They can have it and keep it and do whatever they want with it. I just want my dog back."

San Antonio police say that within the last year they've responded to 85 vehicle burglaries at North Star Mall and 26 vehicle thefts.

While material items can be replaced, Amigo, the friendly pup, cannot.

"When he gets really excited, he smiles and shows his teeth," Badouh described. "[Amigo] wants to cuddle, wants to be around people, follows you everywhere, doesn't leave your side."

Badouh says that he's left the car locked and running multiple times before with no problems and that the frustrating part is where to even begin searching for Amigo.

"If you lost your dog or it ran away, you have somewhere to start looking," he said. "Because the truck was stolen, whoever stole it could have dropped him off around North Star Mall, or they could have driven five miles and exited and threw him out there. They could still have him."

Friends posted pictures of Amigo on social media.

"A lot of people have texted and emailed me with different stories, or, 'Hey! Is this a picture of your dog? This kind of looks like him.'"

Badouh also put out flyers in the area around North Star Mall. He says that this whole ordeal was a big wake up call.

"Take your dog or your child out of the car, even if you're running in for one minute, because these people can steal cars really quick," Badouh said.

Badouh has filed a police report. He says that officers attempted to catch the criminals by looking at mall surveillance cameras but the footage wasn't much help.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amigo or the truck, call 210-287-3954.

© 2017 KENS-TV