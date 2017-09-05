Hurricane Harvey not only forced thousands of coastal residents to flee their homes but also countless animals. One local high school senior is doing what he can to help out those furry friends affected by Harvey.

Sebastian Rodriguez attends Central Catholic High School. He says that when he saw all of the animals being displaced by Harvey, helping them out was something he needed to do.

"We get it. There is a natural disaster. But we also have to take care of everything that's in our community, and dogs are a really big part of our community and families as well," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez noted that his love for animals started at home.

"My family, we foster dogs. We are always trying to take in animals, adopt, and we really do our best to make them have a healthy life," he said.



Right now he's got three dogs at home. "A chiweenie, a wiener dog and a poodle," he said. "A lot of times we forget how important dogs are in our family and our home they look out for us and we look out for them."

He's been looking out for his own pets but now is expanding his love for animals to those affected by Harvey by starting his own charity.

"I'm trying to start a charity that focuses on, really, any way we can help," he explained. "Right now, I'm working on filling out and sending in my 501(c)(3), so that way I'm an official nonprofit organization."

Rodriguez also said that he's working with his school to start a fundraising effort for animals impacted by the storm.

"My friends and my classmates at school, they think it's going to be a lot of work," he said. "But I know if we all get together, we can do it because at Central Catholic we always get together and make it happen."

© 2017 KENS-TV