Check out this massive shark caught on Padre Island

KENS 5 eyewitness Kevin Karwedsky has a heck of a big fish story. But he’s got the pictures to prove it.

Last week, Karwedsky and his “Turn ‘em at the Knot” team caught a 12’7 tiger shark that weighed over 1,000 pounds when they were fishing early one morning at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi.

“I hooked up at 5 a.m. Sunday morning and we got it to the beach at 9 a.m.,” Karwedsky said.

We wanted to know exactly how much it weighed, but Karwedsky says that it’s not possible to figure that out the way that they fish.

“This shark was released alive and it’s impossible to weigh something that big on the beach,” he said.

His team normally competes in Catch Photo Release (CPR) competitions, but this one was just for fun. He added that they love entering as many competitions as they can and they have a love of fishing and hanging out on the beach.

They let the shark go, but the photos will last a lifetime.

© 2017 KENS-TV