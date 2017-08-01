Baby calf and KISS have something in common

A newborn calf in Kerrville bears a striking resemblance to a legendary rock star.

"As soon as we saw her, we noticed the resemblance immediately," said Heather Taccetta, a waitress at the Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville.

Her newest calf is named Genie. She was born last Friday by a momma cow that's about 30 years old.

"I was not expecting her to have another calf," Taccetta said.



But she came rockin' and rollin' anyway, with a KISS-like face. When she born, they thought she looked like Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons of the band KISS. That's how she got her name, Genie.

"They don't normally come out with this pattern or, as some people call it, a 'motley face,'" she said.

She's always showing off her tongue as well, which helps her look more like her celebrity doppelganger.

"She keeps it hanging out more than any other calf, more so when she's just finished nursing," Taccetta noted.



Some are calling it a moo-ricle, including Drew Taylor from the Hill Country Visitor, who was at the steak house on Friday.

"Heather comes over and shows me a picture on her iPhone and says, 'Who does this look like?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh!' I said, 'Heather, can I run with this thing?' And she says, 'Yeah sure. Go ahead,'" Taylor recalled.

Now Genie and her tongue are social media superstars, already appearing in some of the biggest online publications in the world.

"I'm shocked," Taccetta said. "I did not expect this to go viral. It's been a good lesson to my kids of how quickly things can get away from you."



Even Gene Simmons, himself, got wind of it. On this KISS Facebook page it said "#KISSisEverywhere! HA!" There were also all sorts of comments like, "The animal version of Gene Simmons. I like it!"





Genie says, don't have a cow. Heather agrees.

"If Gene Simmons thinks it looks like him, that's all that matters," she said.

Don't expect to see her on any plates at the restaurant either. Genie says, that would be a nothing-burger.

© 2017 KENS-TV