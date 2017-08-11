ACS urges pet owners to keep microchip information up-to-date

Photo Courtesy of ACS (Photo: Animal Care Services, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is urging San Antonio pet owners to make sure their pet’s microchip information is up-to-date.

Pet microchip licenses are more than just the law in San Antonio, they’re also the best way to increase the chances of finding a lost or stolen pet.

ACS is reminding people about National Check the Chip Day that is officially held on Aug. 15. ACS wants pet owners to take advantage of this reminder by checking on existing microchip information and ensuring their pets who are not microchipped to get the one-time injection soon.

Microchips are a “one and done” ID for your pet. By keeping the information updated like phone number and email address, it will increase your chances of being reunited with your pet if they are stolen or lost.

Pets who are microchipped through ACS should have current information on file with the shelter.

A pet’s microchip number and the manufacturer’s 1-800 customer service numbers can be found on both the collar tag and paperwork received when the pet was chipped, according to ACS. Any veterinary office or animal shelter (including ACS) can also scan your pet’s microchip and give you the number.

Free microchips are available for the pets of San Antonio residents anytime during regular business hours seven days a week. A picture ID and proof of residency are required.

