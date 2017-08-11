ACS saves 21 Chihuahuas from South San Antonio home

Animal Care Services is keeping a close eye on 21 Chihuahuas rescued from a home in South San Antonio on Friday.

The animals were taken from a home on West Harding off of Southwest Military Drive and Commercial Avenue.

Some of the dogs were found in bad shape. Another five dogs were found dead and were placed in bags as evidence.

So far, no arrests have been made but ACS officers did leave citations for the homeowner.

